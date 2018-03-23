SANTEE COOPER TROPHY AWARD

Three Manning residents have received the Hole In One award in each month this year. Recipients of the award will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

January’s winner is James Moynihan. While playing at Players Golf Course on January 10, he hit a hole in one on Hole #16 using a 9 iron.

On February 9, Bob Rearick sunk a hole in one at Wyboo Golf Course on Hole #13.

Most recently, Arnold Page connected for a hole in one also at Wyboo Gold Course but on Hole #8. Congratulations to these three gentlemen.