SANTEE COOPER TROPHY AWARD
by Cindy Risher | March 23, 2018 12:22 pm
Three Manning residents have received the Hole In One award in each month this year. Recipients of the award will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.
January’s winner is James Moynihan. While playing at Players Golf Course on January 10, he hit a hole in one on Hole #16 using a 9 iron.
On February 9, Bob Rearick sunk a hole in one at Wyboo Golf Course on Hole #13.
Most recently, Arnold Page connected for a hole in one also at Wyboo Gold Course but on Hole #8. Congratulations to these three gentlemen.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.