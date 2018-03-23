MaryAnne Grayson Moore

MaryAnne Grayson Moore, 75, widow of Nebraska Edward “Butch” Moore II, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at her home.

Born Aug. 10, 1942, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late James Fulton Grayson and the late Archie McKay Bethea Grayson. She was a past director of Adult Education at the F.E. DuBose Career Center and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of Summerton Baptist Church and the Winsome Sunday school class.

She is survived by her son, Nebraska Edward Moore III (Stephanie) of Brunswick, Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Jodi Woods Moore of Three Forks, Montana; and five grandchildren, Grayson McRae Moore, Nebraska E. Moore IV, Chase Mason Moore, Cole Woods Moore and Branna Kaycee Carey Moore.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Deputy Sheriff Mason Palmer Bethea Moore.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 23, 2018, at Summerton Baptist Church cemetery, with the Revs. Billy Carlisle, Bob Ashba and Randy Bowers officiating.

Pallbearers will include Jim Grayson, Bryan Rembert, Mike Failmezger, Gene Failmezger III, Robert Fletcher, Walt Fletcher, Percy Harvin and Dickie Felder.

Honorary pallbearers will include members of the Winsome Sunday school class and her niece, Lisa Grayson Mills.

Visitation was held Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the residence, 1664 Jack Touchberry Road in Summerton.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Baptist Church, 215 E. Main St., Summerton, SC 29148.