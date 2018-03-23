Letter: No effort in Summerton to focus on abuse of current litter laws
by Submitted by Reader | March 23, 2018 11:40 am
Last Updated: March 23, 2018 at 11:41 am
In response to House Bill #4458, there appears to be no effort in the Summerton community to focus on the outlandish abuse of the current litter laws.
It seems that, on the contrary, people are blatantly abusing the law by dumping trash at the very entrance of the Summerton recycling center. If law enforcement was truly interested in resolving this widespread problem, identification of litterers could be made by searching through the trash and/or placing cameras along this section of road.
I assure you the majority of Summerton residents support the enforcement of litter laws. Will additionally laws make a significant difference? That remains to be seen.
BEVERLY MOBURG
Summerton
comments » 2
Comment by PT
March 23, 2018 at 12:02
PT agrees, “Give a hoot, don’t pollute”!
-PT Out
Comment by K. Bird
March 23, 2018 at 12:08
Also an issue on the dirt roads near by. Old TV’s, dead animals, pig bones and bagged trash.
We put up a No Dumping sign but someone stole it.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.