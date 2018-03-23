Letter: No effort in Summerton to focus on abuse of current litter laws

Last Updated: March 23, 2018 at 11:41 am

In response to House Bill #4458, there appears to be no effort in the Summerton community to focus on the outlandish abuse of the current litter laws.

It seems that, on the contrary, people are blatantly abusing the law by dumping trash at the very entrance of the Summerton recycling center. If law enforcement was truly interested in resolving this widespread problem, identification of litterers could be made by searching through the trash and/or placing cameras along this section of road.

I assure you the majority of Summerton residents support the enforcement of litter laws. Will additionally laws make a significant difference? That remains to be seen.

BEVERLY MOBURG

Summerton