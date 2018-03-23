Kenneth Leroy Smith
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | March 23, 2018 12:12 pm
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina. – Kenneth Leroy Smith, 65, died Monday, March 19, 2018, at Carolinas Medical Center in Concord, North Carolina.
Born Nov. 24, 1952, in Greeleyville, he was a son of the late Lucius Harold and Hattie Fulton Smith.
The family will receive friends at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Charles and Thomasina Smith, 234 N. Brook St. in Manning.
These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC, Manning.
