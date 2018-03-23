Clarendon Hall JV Girls

Clarendon Hall JV softball traveled to Blackville on Thursday to take on conference opponent Jefferson Davis Academy. They came away with a 16-4 victory to run its record to 6-0 on the season. Amberly Way picked up the win with 8 strike-outs and only allowing 1 hit. Olivia Wilson led the offense with a 3-4 day and 4 rbi. Amberly Way was 1 -2 with 2 rbi and McKenley Wells and Macie McIntosh scored 3 run each.