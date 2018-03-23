Celebrate National Puppy Day by visiting A Second Chance Animal Shelter

Last Updated: March 20, 2018 at 11:17 pm

Today is National Puppy Day. What better way to celebrate than moseying on out to A Second Chance Animal Shelter on Alex Harvin Highway in Manning and seeing what puppies are up for adoption.

Two such puppies are Owen and Scrappy. Both are male and were born Jan. 21. The mother was broughtin by Animal Control and is now up for adoption as well. The pair have two other siblings, Sammy and Tank. All are males. They are a dachshund mix.

Their mother is also a dachshund mix as well. She weighs about 22 pounds.

All four puppies have been neutered, have had their shots, and are ready for adoption. They are very sweet and loving.