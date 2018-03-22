LMA’s Girls JV Softball
by Submitted via Email | March 22, 2018 12:33 pm
Last Updated: March 22, 2018 at 12:34 pm
Laurence Manning’s JV Girls Softball Team tallied 16 hits and came from behind late in the game to beat Robert E. Lee with a final score of 11-9 in Bishopville March 14. Olivia Leviner pitched 6 1/3 & Malorie Speigel came in for the final 2 outs to seal the win. Speigel led the offense at the plate with a 5/5 afternoon including 3 doubles. Gracyn Nalley went 3/5 with 1 triple and 2 runs scored. Abby Anderson was 2/5 and scored twice. Laura Betts Brogdon was 2/3 with 1 rbi and 2 runs scored. Callie Thompson went 2/4 with 1 double and 3 rbi’s.
