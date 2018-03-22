LMA B team Baseball

In a game played last night, Hayden Griffin recorded his first pitching win as a Swampcat. Jackson Campbell closed the final two innings on the mound. The two combined for a no hitter and a shut out.

Mickey Jordan was 2-3, TJ Hicks was 2-2, Clayton Lee was 1-2.

The final score was LMA 14 East Clarendon 0

The Swampcats improve their record to 8-1 and will face Hammond at 11am on Saturday at home.