LMA B team Baseball
by Robert Joseph Baker | March 22, 2018 3:48 pm
In a game played last night, Hayden Griffin recorded his first pitching win as a Swampcat. Jackson Campbell closed the final two innings on the mound. The two combined for a no hitter and a shut out.
Mickey Jordan was 2-3, TJ Hicks was 2-2, Clayton Lee was 1-2.
The final score was LMA 14 East Clarendon 0
The Swampcats improve their record to 8-1 and will face Hammond at 11am on Saturday at home.
