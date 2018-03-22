Letter: Senator doesn’t choose school board members

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

I am happy to write this comment in reference to the letter to the editor that was written by Michael Anderson and replied to by Emmie Shoemaker. Although I do not know them, it is very obvious that they don’t know me either, otherwise there would be no need for them to distort the facts.

Here are the facts.

First of all, if they knew me they would know that I am always singing the praises of Clarendon School District 1, locally and all over the state. I could cite a number of examples, but let’s get to the bigger issue.

The insinuation that I had anything to do with the recent appointment of a school board member could not be further from the truth. As a state legislator, I have the opportunity to make or recommend many appointments, and I don’t take that lightly at all.

Any appointment that I make is a reflection of me and my decision making ability. In the case of the Clarendon 1 School Board, those appointments are made by the Clarendon County School Board. Although the Clarendon County Legislative Delegation appoints the County School Board, I challenge Mr. Anderson and anyone else to check with every member of the county board or any other board or person that I appoint and ask them if I have ever asked them to appoint, reappoint or not appoint anyone. The answer would be a resounding “No!”

If I have to tell the county board or any other board what to do, then I don’t need them. I’m sure that is how it is done by other people, but that’s not how I operate. Regardless of how I may feel about someone, I don’t believe in micromanaging to help or hurt them. I learned a long time ago that you won’t please 100 percent of the people 100 percent of the time.

I totally resent the accusation made by Mr. Anderson, because although I know some of the family, I don’t personally know the lady who was appointed. I’m sure that Ms. Leonard served the board to the best of her ability and I am sure that the new board member will as well.

Mr. Anderson’s facts are totally incorrect as I have no role in the appointment of local school board members, other than being a part of the delegation that appoints the county board. If he has any questions as to why the board made the decisions that were made, I suggest that he contact the county board.

Again, no one will ever find where I have ever contacted any appointee that I have made to tell them what to do or what decisions to make. Again, I don’t know Mr. Anderson and he doesn’t know me. I say to Me. Anderson: Don’t take my word for this; check with people who know me. Before you, Mr. Anderson, went public to question my integrity you could have contacted me to ascertain the facts.

SEN. KEVIN L. JOHNSON Jr.

Manning