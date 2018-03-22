JV Lady Swampcats

Last Updated: March 22, 2018 at 2:34 pm

The Lady Swampcats suffered their first loss of the season in Columbia last night, falling 10-1 to Cardinal Newman’s JV squad.

Lindsey Barwick went 3 for 3 with a double, two singles and knocked in the only RBI of the night for the Swampcats.

Mary Louise Kinlaw, Hannah Kate Branham and Macey Jans each had a hit.

Branham pitched four strikeouts.

The 5-1 Lady Swampcats travel to Calhoun Academy Thursday afternoon.