JV Lady Swampcats
by Submitted by Reader | March 22, 2018 5:29 pm
The Lady Swampcats suffered their first loss of the season in Columbia last night, falling 10-1 to Cardinal Newman’s JV squad.
Lindsey Barwick went 3 for 3 with a double, two singles and knocked in the only RBI of the night for the Swampcats.
Mary Louise Kinlaw, Hannah Kate Branham and Macey Jans each had a hit.
Branham pitched four strikeouts.
The 5-1 Lady Swampcats travel to Calhoun Academy Thursday afternoon.
