Colleton Prep vs LMA JV

Last Updated: March 22, 2018 at 3:22 pm

Laurence Manning pulled off the come-from-behind Win Tuesday afternoon in a time-shortened game at LMA against Colleton Prep. Grace Anne Lasseigne continues to swing a hot bat leading LMA in hitting with a 2/2 night with a triple and double tallying 3 more rbi’s. Abby Anderson, Bailey Moore, Mary Claire Lee all had multiple hits while Malorie Speigel scored 3 runs. LMA completed the comeback in the bottom of the 4th inning when Bailey Moore hit a double to score Laura Betts Brogdon to tie they game. After advancing to 3rd, Moore then scored on a passed ball to clinch the win.