Clarendon Hall JV Ladies
by Submitted via iPhone | March 22, 2018 2:41 pm
Clarendon Hall JV softball ran its record to 5-0 on the season with a victory over Dorchester Academy in St. George by a score of 21-4. Amberly Way picked up the 3 inning win with 6 strikeouts. Way also went 1-1 at the plate with 2 rbi. Mckenley Wells was 2-3 with 2 rbi and Macie McIntosh was 1-2 with 2 rbi. Colleen McIntosh also picked up a rbi.
