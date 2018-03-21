Willie Lee Blackwell

Willie Lee Blackwell, 83, husband of Lue Edna Dupree Blackwell, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born Jan. 7, 1935, in Manning, he was a son of the late Claude and Mamie Miller Blackwell.

The family will receive friends at the home of his wife, 1290 Blossom St. in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.