Swampcats defeat Carolina Academy
by Submitted by Reader | March 21, 2018 8:09 am
The Laurence Manning Academy Swampcats defeated Carolina Academy 12-6 on Monday in Lake City. Keaton Wilds led the Swampcats on offense, putting up three hits. Kyle Horton put up two hits and Britton Morris had a home run. Hunter Reed was the winning pitcher.
