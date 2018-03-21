Lake Wind Advisory in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday

Last Updated: March 20, 2018 at 11:13 pm

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Winds on the lake could be as high as 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 35 knots. Winds will cause a rough chop on area lakes. Small craft will be especially prone to capsizing.