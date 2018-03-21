Jewel Smith Browder

Jewel Smith Browder, 89, widow of Wallace C. Browder, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at her home.

Born March 24, 1928, in Lee County, she was a daughter of the late Danton and Mae Baker Smith. She was a member of Manning First Assembly of God.

Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Rutledge of Sumter; three sons, Ricky Browder Sr. (Vivian) and Randy Browder, both of Sumter, and Rollin Browder of Lexington; five grandchildren, Rick Browder Jr., Travis Browder, Robbie Browder and Tabatha Browder, all of Sumter, and Heath Browder of Lexington; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Larry Ambrose.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium is in charge of the arrangements.