Clarendon Hall A-B Honor Roll

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:54 am

The following students were named to the Clarendon Hall A-B Honor Roll for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.

Madison Aycock, McKenzie Bagnal, Ashlee Berry, Sidney Berry, Joshua Black, Michael Boylston, Landon Brown, Maleigh Cline, Braden Coker, Anderson Cooper, Kade Elliott, Kole Elliott, Nevaeh Gallagher Connor Hancock, Makaylee Chubb, Kaitlyn Hooks, Wells James, Keelee Keels, Draiden Kiblinger, Savanna Lane, Michael Lyons, Jacob Morris, Addison Mosier, Sera McCoon, Griffin McIntosh, Keels Oswald, Aarush Patel, Niti Patel, Sunshine Perkins, Aubree Philipscheck, Cali Philipscheck, Nickolas Pierce, Kassidy Richbourg, Grace Richburg, Toby Ridgeway, Wilder Robinson, May Rogan, Ollie Ryan, Addison Scott, Ella Stukes, Liberty Thompson, Melissa Tufts, Bennett Wells and Bryce