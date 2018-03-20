Trebil recognized for 5 years with city
by Staff Reports | March 20, 2018 9:29 am
Manning City Council and Manning Mayor Julia A. Nelson recognized on Monday night city Tourism and Main Street Manning Director Carrie Trebil for five years of service with the city.
