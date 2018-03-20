Swampcats open season with win over Florence Christian
by Submitted via Email | March 20, 2018 11:22 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity baseball team opened its South Carolina Independent School Association Region 2, 3A schedule Friday with a 14-6 win over Florence Christian SChool. Taylor Lee was the winning pitcher and went 3-4 at the plate. Braydon Osteen, Morgan Morris and Riley Nettles each had two hits for the Swampcats.
