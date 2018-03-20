Pringle recognized for 25 years with city police
Manning City Council and Manning Mayor Julia A. Nelson recognized James Pringle on Monday night for his 25 years of service to the Manning Police Department.
Comment by Moye Graham
March 20, 2018 at 08:46
One of Manning’s finest. Congratulations Sir.
Comment by Patty Wood
March 20, 2018 at 10:21
Thank you James for your dedicated service! We appreciate you!!
