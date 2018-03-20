ManningLive

Pringle recognized for 25 years with city police

by | March 20, 2018 8:20 am

Manning City Council and Manning Mayor Julia A. Nelson recognized James Pringle on Monday night for his 25 years of service to the Manning Police Department.

  1. Comment by Moye Graham

    March 20, 2018 at 08:46

    One of Manning’s finest. Congratulations Sir.

  2. Comment by Patty Wood

    March 20, 2018 at 10:21

    Thank you James for your dedicated service! We appreciate you!!

