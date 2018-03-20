Conyers graduates from basic training
by Submitted via Email | March 20, 2018 9:47 am
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reginald Conyers Jr. graduated from basic military training Jan. 26 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Conyers is the son of April Logan Conyers and Reginald Conyers Sr., and the step-son of Yolanda Conyers, all of Manning.
He is a 2016 graduate of Manning High School and is currently attending technical school at Lackland Air Force Base, specializing in security forces training.
comments » 1
Comment by Krista Picciotti
March 20, 2018 at 15:41
Congrats!! I know your Mama is proud!!!
