2 injured, 1 sought in nightclub shooting
by Staff Reports | March 20, 2018 9:11 am
The search is on for a man that Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputies say is wanted for his role in a shooting early Sunday morning that injured two Clarendon residents.
According to reports, an unknown black male fired 12 shots at the Space Place Cafe and Lounge on Greeleyville Highway about 1:43 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators reported that two men were hit during the shooting. One victim was shot in both legs and was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter; the other was shot in his left leg and was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon.
Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to call (803) 435-4414 or SC Crimestoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
