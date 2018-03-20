2 injured, 1 sought in nightclub shooting

The search is on for a man that Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputies say is wanted for his role in a shooting early Sunday morning that injured two Clarendon residents.

According to reports, an unknown black male fired 12 shots at the Space Place Cafe and Lounge on Greeleyville Highway about 1:43 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators reported that two men were hit during the shooting. One victim was shot in both legs and was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter; the other was shot in his left leg and was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon.

Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to call (803) 435-4414 or SC Crimestoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.