Sanchez named MECC Teacher of the Year

Gloria Sanchez loves watching her students succeed.

“For me, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the smiles on my children’s faces when they have accomplished a goal that they have been working on for quite some time,” said Sanchez, who was recently voted by her peers as the Manning Early Childhood Center Teacher of the Year. “For this reason, the children in my classroom are not allowed to use the words ‘I can’t’ in relation to activities and lessons. To me, this is a sign of defeat, which I refuse to encourage.”

The MECC kindergarten teacher has four years of teaching experience with Clarendon School District 2.

“In my classroom, we focus on what we can do, instead of what we cannot,” Sanchez said. “I enjoy making a difference. I am willing to go that extra mile to ensure my children are getting what they need socially, emotionally, physically and cognitively because I value their learning.”

Sanchez has an associate degree in early care and education with an emphasis on infants and toddlers; a bachelor of science in early childhood education; a master of education in early childhood education; and is pursuing her second master’s degree in educational administration.

She is a member of the National association for the Education of Young Children, as well as the Palmetto State Teachers Association and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.

She is the founder and president of Educators Rock!, a group she started in June 2017.

“Our vision is reaching every student in every way,” Sanchez said. “Our mission is to inspire a passion for learning.”

Sanchez also volunteers each month as an instructor for 1965 Reading Academy.

“This program promotes reading and provides English language arts strategies and techniques for students that live and go to school in Clarendon County,” she said.

Sanchez said she is the youngest of six children, and she has struggled since the passing of her mother last year.

“She and I were extremely close,” Sanchez said. “I know that she would be very proud of me. Even though she’s not here in the flesh, I know that she is always with me and is smiling down on me.”

Sanchez has two daughters herself, both in their 20s, and a son in his teens. She has three grandchildren, ages 9, 7 and 10 months.