NOTE FROM THE EDITOR
by Submitted via Email | March 19, 2018 11:07 am
NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: Please send me your family pictures of the Easters of yesteryear. I am particularly interested in pictures that highlight the fashions that included Easter bonnets and corsages on the ladies and gentlemen in their Easter finest which may or may not include the leisure suit statement. To be included in this week’s edition, I will need them by noon Tuesday. Please submit to manningtimeseditor@gmail.com Thank you!
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.