NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: Please send me your family pictures of the Easters of yesteryear. I am particularly interested in pictures that highlight the fashions that included Easter bonnets and corsages on the ladies and gentlemen in their Easter finest which may or may not include the leisure suit statement. To be included in this week’s edition, I will need them by noon Tuesday. Please submit to manningtimeseditor@gmail.com Thank you!