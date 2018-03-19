ManningLive

Monarchs fall to Gamecocks at home

by | March 19, 2018 10:13 am

The Manning High School varsity Monarchs baseball team fell 14-1 on Thursday to the Sumter High School varsity Gamecocks.

  1. Comment by Monarch

    March 19, 2018 at 12:47

    Incorrect. JUNIOR varsity***

