Monarchs fall to Gamecocks at home
by Submitted via Email | March 19, 2018 10:13 am
The Manning High School varsity Monarchs baseball team fell 14-1 on Thursday to the Sumter High School varsity Gamecocks.
Comment by Monarch
March 19, 2018 at 12:47
Incorrect. JUNIOR varsity***
