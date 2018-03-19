Letter: Political retaliation once again in Clarendon 1

I’m a parent that has two grandchildren in Clarendon School District 1, one at Summerton Early Childhood Center and one St. Paul Elementary. I’ve seen the changes that took place in the district that some may agree with and some may not.

I for one, in the beginning, some things were questionable, but I’ve learned that sometimes change is good. Even though we may not always agree. Give it time and it’ll work itself out.

I’m very pleased with Clarendon School District 1 leadership. I’ve seen at a few board meetings that I attended the board seems to be working together for the betterment of the children and not personal agenda.

When I learned that Mrs. (Bessie) Leonard was not reappointed to the school board and was replaced by a lady who has no idea what this community needs, it drew me to the conclusion that our chief legislator once again using his political powers for retaliation.

If it’s not broken, no need in fixing anything! This lady who I’ve heard is coming on the board is one of our chief legislator’s hen picks along with that worthless Clarendon County Board of Education!

Now you see why he won’t dismantle that County Board of Education. He hides behind the scene and call the shots. All of this is because his so call sister was once in charge, but refused to do what was right by everybody. If the lady chose to retire, then what seems to be the problem. I’m so sick and tired of politicians using their positions in trying hurt people for unknown reason. Most of all, they are hurting these poor innocent children!

CLARENDON DISTRICT ONE, WE MUST NOT TAKE THIS LAYING DOWN! Just like other states, counties and city elections that have (gone) out with grassroots citizens who are tired of these games with politicians, we must act now! Remember 2018 and 2020 (are) around the corner; we must start now planning to send a strong message! Most of you already know: We are not represented to fullness by our local legislators already. Let’s stand together and fight for our community and district. We don’t need some of Manning’s hen picks telling us what to do! Believe it or not, there are some wonderful people in Manning that don’t go along with this political retaliation mess!



MICHAEL ANDERSON

Summerton Citizens

