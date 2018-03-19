Jose Sandoval

Jose Sandoval, 63, husband of Nancy Colwell Sandoval, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Born October 21, 1954, in Harlingen, TX, he was a son of the late Antonio Sandoval and the late Guadalupe Yabarras Falcon. He was a member of Santee Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; two sons, Jose Sandoval, Jr. (Angela) and Johnny Sandoval; three daughters, Yvonne Salcido (Steve), Joslyn Sandoval and Magdalena Sandoval, all of Texas; a stepson, Shaun Featherstone of Indiana; a stepdaughter, Sheronna Malone (Pre) of Colorado; eight grandchildren; four brothers, Tony Sandoval of Texas, Frank Sandoval and Alfredo Sandoval, both of Arizona and Reynaldo Sandoval of California; two sisters, Guadalupe Pratt and Aurora Salas, both of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby McDonald officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

