Interstate work to extend into Clarendon County

Road work on Interstate 95 underway since October in Dillon and Florence counties will soon move into Clarendon County, according to a spokesman from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Robert Kudelka said Monday morning that the agency “continues work on an interstate preservation project on Interstate 95 in Dillon, Florence and Clarendon counties.”

“The preservation project has been under way since October 2017 along a 21-mile stretch of Southbound I-95 from mile marker 192 near Dillon to mile marker 171 near Florence,” Kudelka said. “Currently the contractor, Chester Bross Construction Company, is working near southbound mile marker 190 up to mile marker 172 along with working at Exit 160 Ramps in Florence County.”

This work, Kudelka added, will continue further south into Clarendon County and includes “concrete patching, diamond grinding, joint sealing and pavement markings.”

Southbound lane closures are expected to be in place 24 hours a day from 7 p.m. Mondays through 10 a.m. Thursdays.

For motorists traveling southbound, alternate routes include US 301/76 or SC 34. Motorists are encouraged to use the alternate routes to avoid delays if there are noticeable traffic backups and if message boards request the use of an alternate route.

“SCDOT appreciates your patience and cooperation during these necessary activities to provide a safer, more efficient interstate system,” Kudelka said. “Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and to check current travel conditions on the SC 511 Traveler Information System at www.511sc.org.