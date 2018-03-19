Canty named Monarch Academy Teacher of the Year

Angela D. Canty currently works with sixth- through 12th-graders at Monarch Academy, relying on her 14 years of teaching experience to mold young minds.

Canty was recently named by her peers as the school’s Teacher of the Year.

“The most rewarding part of my career in education is teaching students,” Canty said. “I work hard to see that spark of confidence in my students when they understand and achieve success. It is a privilege and an honor to help students.”

Canty has a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of South Carolina Upstate; a master’s of education in learning disabilities from Francis Marion University; and a master’s degree in biological sciences from Clemson University. She also holds an environmental science laboratory certification from Central Carolina Technical College.

She is a member of the National Science Teacher Association; the Water Environmental Association South Carolina; and the Clemson Honor Society.

She is also active with the Fellowship Baptist Missionary Department, Mass Choir and Scholarship Committee.

Canty is the daughter of Isaac and Ada B. Cantey. She has a daughter, Chelce S. David and a son, Yul I. David.