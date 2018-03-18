Congratulations: Brittany and Dewayne Poston
by Submitted by Reader | March 18, 2018 1:44 pm
Last Updated: March 18, 2018 at 2:06 pm
“Congratulations to Brittany and Dewayne Poston, who got married Saturday night. I wish them many years to come together.”
– Aunt Maggie and Uncle Bubba Bell
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.