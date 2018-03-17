today in History: March 17

1766 Britain repeals the Stamp Act.

1776 British forces evacuate the city of Boston after a prolonged siege. Under the orders of General George Washington, Boston was besieged for nearly a year by artillery fire. [From MHQ—The Quarterly Journal of Military History]

1799 Napoleon Bonaparte and his army reach the Mediterranean seaport of St. Jean d’Acra, only to find British warships ready to break his siege of the town.

1868 The first postage stamp canceling machine patent is issued.

1884 John Joseph Montgomery makes the first glider flight in Otay, Calif.

1886 Twenty African-Americans are killed in the Carrollton Massacre in Mississippi.

1891 The British steamer Utopia sinks off the coast of Gibraltar.

1905 Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, niece of President Theodore Roosevelt, marries Franklin D. Roosevelt in New York.

1910 The Camp Fire Girls are founded in Lake Sebago, Maine.

1914 Russia increases the number of active duty military from 460,000 to 1,700,000.

1924 Four Douglas army aircraft leave Los Angeles for an around-the-world flight.

1930 Mob boss Al Capone is released from jail.

1942 The Nazis begin deporting Jews to the Belsen camp.

1944 The U.S. Eighth Air Force bombs Vienna.

1959 The 14th Dalai Lama flees Tibet and goes to India.

1961 The United States increases military aid and sends more technicians to Laos.

1962 The Soviet Union asks the United States to pull out of South Vietnam.

1966 A U.S. submarine locates a missing H-bomb in the Mediterranean.

1970 The Army charges 14 officers with suppression of facts in the My Lai massacre case.

1972 President Nixon asks Congress to halt busing in order to achieve desegregation.

1973 Twenty are killed in Cambodia when a bomb goes off that was meant for Cambodian President Lon Nol.

1973 The first POWs are released from the “Hanoi Hilton” in Hanoi, North Vietnam.

1985 President Ronald Reagan agrees to a joint study with Canada on acid rain.

1992 White South Africans approve constitutional reforms giving legal equality to blacks.

Born on March 17

1828 Patrick R. Cleburne, Confederate general.

1832 Daniel Conway Moncure, U.S. clergyman, author, abolitionist

1846 Kate Greenway, painter and illustrator (Mother Goose).

1902 Bobby Jones, American golfer.

1919 Nat “King” Cole, American jazz pianist and singer.