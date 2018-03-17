Students receive degrees from Western Governors University
by Submitted via Email | March 17, 2018 9:00 am
Last Updated: March 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm
Craig Stevens and Stacey Pack both received bachelor degrees recently from Western Governors University at its 64th Commencement Ceremony held Feb. 10 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando. Stevens received a bachelor of science in information technology and security, while Pack received a bachelor of science in nursing.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.