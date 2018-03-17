Say hello to Wee Miss Striped Bass Festival Annalise Jade Lambert
by Emily Wachter | March 17, 2018 9:14 pm
Annalise Jade Lambert was crowned Wee Miss Striped Bass Festival on Saturday night at Weldon Auditorium. Manninglive.com will have more winners throughout the rest of the night and on Sunday.
