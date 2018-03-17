ManningLive

Say hello to Tiny Miss Striped Bass Festival Morgan Lambert

March 17, 2018

Last Updated: March 17, 2018 at 10:09 pm

Morgan Lambert was crowned Tiny Miss Striped Bass Festival on Saturday night at Weldon Auditorium.

