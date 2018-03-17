Say hello to Miss Striped Bass Festival Gabby Hill
by Emily Wachter | March 17, 2018 9:59 pm
Gabby Hill was crowned Saturday night as Miss Striped Bass Festival 2018 at Weldon Auditorium in Manning. Summer Barrett was 1st runner-up, while Savannah Johnson was 2nd runner-up.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.