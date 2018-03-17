Lila Sue Jackson Thompson

ALCOLU – Lila Sue Jackson Thompson, 89, widow of Hugh Raymond Thompson Sr., died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born March 2, 1929, in Bishopville, she was a daughter of the late Tommy Henry Jackson and the late Gussie Pierce Jackson. She was a member of Clarendon Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Hugh Ray Thompson Jr. (Dianne) of Alcolu and Jerry R. Thompson (Marilyn) of Eutawville; a daughter, Gayle Thompson Byers (Arthur) of Blythewood; a brother, Tommy Jackson of Sumter; three grandchildren, Joy Thompson of Eutawville, Laci Thompson and Hugh Ray Thompson III, both of Alcolu; and three stepgrandchildren, Jill Griffith, Jeromy Mims and Jenny Kizer.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Jackson; and a sister, Violet McFaddin.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike DeCosta officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1356 Clemson Road, Alcolu.

Memorials may be made to Clarendon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 307, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org