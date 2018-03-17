Come out to Burger Night at Corner Diner
by Cindy Risher | March 17, 2018 5:57 pm
The Corner Diner is hosting a special Burger Night from 5-8 p.m. today as a fundraiser for the Summerton Rotary Club. Burger baskets are $6 each, and proceeds and tips go toward Palmetto Boys and Girls State.
