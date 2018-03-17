Clarendon Elite football camp coming in June

Clarendon Elite will host its 2nd annual Youth Football Camp on June 15 and 16. This year, the camp will be an overnight event. The event will be held at Manning High School’s Ramsey Stadium and John F. Thames Gymnasium. All participants can be dropped off at 4 p.m. June 15 at Ramsey Stadium and will begin the first part of the camp.

Athletes will then transition to the gymnasium for team building exercises and leisure time.

“We are ready to get the camp started, and the only piece missing is you,” said founder Marquez Lemon and Daishawn McFadden.

All participants will sleep on cots under the supervision of the Camp Directors and their staff in the gymnasium. Parents will have to provide pillows, blankets and other overnight items. Saturday morning the camp will resume with the second part of the camp, followed by a brief certificate ceremony. Food will be provided Friday and Saturday during the event.

Registration forms will be available at Manning Elementary School and Manning Primary School.

Please return completed forms to the front office or you can register on the website provided.