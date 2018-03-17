Amazon recalls portable power banks

Last Updated: March 17, 2018 at 12:36 pm

Amazon announced Thursday that it is recalling certain portable power banks due to fire and chemical burn hazards.

The items were sold under the AmazonBasics brand, and allegedly can overheat and ignite. The company is issuing refunds for those who turn the items back in. About 260,000 units were sold nationwide, including in South Carolina.

For more information, call 1 (855) 215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or visit amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com.