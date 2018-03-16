This day in history: March 16

March 16

37 On a trip to the Italian mainland from his home on Capreae, the emperor Tiberius dies on the Bay of Naples.

1190 The Crusades begin the massacre of Jews in York, England.

1527 The Emperor Babur defeats the Rajputs at the Battle of Khanwa, removing the main Hindu rivals in Northern India.

1621 The first Indian appears to colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

1833 Susan Hayhurst becomes the first woman to graduate from a pharmacy college in the United States.

1850 Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter is published.

1865 Union troops push past Confederate blockers at the Battle of Averasborough, NC.

1907 The British cruiser Invincible, the world’s largest, is completed at Glasgow shipyards.

1913 The 15,000-ton battleship Pennsylvania is launched at Newport News, VA.

1917 Russian Czar Nicholas II abdicates his throne.

1926 Physicist Robert H. Goddard launches the first liquid-fuel rocket.

1928 The United States plans to send 1,000 more Marines to Nicaragua.

1935 Adolf Hitler orders a German rearmament and violates the Versailles Treaty.

1939 Germany occupies the rest of Czechoslovakia.

1945 Iwo Jima is declared secure by U.S. forces although small pockets of Japanese resistance still exist.

1954 CBS introduces The Morning Show hosted by Walter Cronkite to compete with NBC’s Today Show.

1964 President Lyndon B. Johnson submits a $1 billion war-on-poverty program to Congress.

1968 U.S. troops in Vietnam destroy a village consisting mostly of women and children. The action is remembered as the My-Lai massacre.

1984 Mozambique and South Africa sign a pact banning support for one another’s internal foes.

1985 Associated Press newsman Terry Anderson is taken hostage in Beirut.

Born on March 16

1751 James Madison, fourth President of the United States (1809-17).

1789 George S. Ohm, German physicist.

1822 Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor.

1822 John Pope, Union general in the American Civil War.

1861 Maxim Gorky, Russian dramatist

1912 Thelma Catherine Patricia Ryan Nixon, first lady to President Richard Nixon.

1926 Jerry Lewis, American comedian and film actor.