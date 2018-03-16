ManningLive

Kate Wilson crowned Junior Miss Puddin’ Swamp Festival

by | March 16, 2018 7:17 am

Last Updated: March 16, 2018 at 3:27 am

Kate Wilson was crowned Junior Miss Puddin’ Swamp Festival on March 3 during the annual pageant.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live