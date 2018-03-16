JV Swampcats defeat Hammond

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Swampcats defeated Hammond 9-2 on Thursday night.

LMA 9 Hammond 2 Cam Branham earned his third win as a starter on Thursday night. Mickey Jordan was 2-2 and had 3 stolen bases. Davis Campbell was 1-2 at the plate. Dalton Brown was 1-2 with a double and Connor Smith was 1-1 with a double off the wall.