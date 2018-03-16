JV Swampcats defeat Hammond
by Submitted by Reader | March 16, 2018 1:43 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Swampcats defeated Hammond 9-2 on Thursday night.
LMA 9 Hammond 2 Cam Branham earned his third win as a starter on Thursday night. Mickey Jordan was 2-2 and had 3 stolen bases. Davis Campbell was 1-2 at the plate. Dalton Brown was 1-2 with a double and Connor Smith was 1-1 with a double off the wall.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.