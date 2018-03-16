JV Lady Swampcats defeat Thomas Sumter

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Robert E. Lee on Wednesday night by a final score of 11-9. Malorie Speigel went 5-5 with three doubles, an RBI and one run Gracyn Nalley went 3-5 with one triple and two runs. Abby Anderson went 2-5, with two runs scored. Laura Betts Brogdon went 2-3, with one RBI and two runs. Callie Thompson went 2-4 with one double and three RBI. Olivia Leviner secured the win on the mound. She was aided by Speigel.