Boil Water Advisory in effect for Summerton residents through Saturday morning
by Staff Reports | March 16, 2018 3:34 pm
Last Updated: March 16, 2018 at 3:49 pm
Officials with the Town of Summerton have issued a boil water advisory for residents through Saturday morning.
A Boil Water Advisory was issued Friday morning for 24 hours, according to an email from a town employee.
The advisory is due to a water main bursting under the intersection of U.S. 301 (Church Street) ad U.S. 15 (Main Street and Larry King Highway). The main was fixed Thursday afternoon.
According to posted documents, the advisory affects Summerton Water customers only.
