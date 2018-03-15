Two Large Controlled Burns
by Robert Joseph Baker | March 15, 2018 2:36 pm
Two large controlled burns today in Clarendon County. One off of Loss Brook Rd and the other at the Cuddo Unit off of Greenall Rd. Wind conditions will contribute to smoke spread throughout the county.
