This day in history: March 15

Last Updated: March 13, 2018 at 2:27 pm

March 15

44 BC Julius Caesar is assassinated by high-ranking Roman Senators.

933 Henry the Fowler routs the raiding Magyars at Merseburg, Germany.

1493 Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to the New World.

1778 In command of two frigates, the Frenchman la Perouse, Comte de Lapérouse sails east from Botany Bay for the last lap of his voyage around the world.

1820 Maine is admitted as the 23rd state.

1862 General John Hunt Morgan begins four days of raids near the city of Gallatin, TN.

1864 The Red River Campaign begins as Union forces reach Alexandria, LA.

1892 New York State unveils the new automatic ballot voting machine.

1895 Bone Mizell, the famed cowboy of Florida, appears before a judge for altering cattle brands.

1903 The British complete the conquest of Nigeria.

1904 Three hundred Russians are killed as the Japanese shell Port Arthur in Korea.

1909 Italy proposes a European conference on the Balkans.

1916 General John Pershing and his 15,000 troops chase Pancho Villa into Mexico.

1934 Henry Ford restores the $5-a-day wage.

1935 Joseph Goebbels, German Minister of Propaganda bans four Berlin newspapers.

1939 Germany occupies Bohemia and Moravia, Czechoslovakia.

1944 Cassino, Italy is destroyed by Allied bombing.

1949 Almost four years after the end of World War II, clothes rationing in Great Britain ends.

1951 French General de Lattre demands that Paris send him more troops for the fight in Indochina.

1955 The U.S. Air Force unveils the first self-guided missile.

1956 The first performance of My Fair Lady, starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison, takes place on Broadway.

1960 Ten nations meet in Geneva to discuss disarmament.

1965 Gamal Abdel Nasser is re-elected Egyptian President.

1967 President Lyndon Johnson names Ellsworth Bunker as the new ambassador to Saigon. Bunker replaces Lodge.

1968 The U.S. mint halts the practice of buying and selling gold.

1991 Four Los Angeles police are charged in the beating of Rodney King.

Born on March 15

1767 Andrew Jackson, seventh President of the United States (1829-1837).

1854 Emil von Behring, first recipient of the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1901.

1916 Harry James, American band leader and trumpet player.

1933 Ruth Bader Ginsberg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice.