Poll: Should students be punished for protest?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:04 pm

Click the headline to share your opinion.



Should school kids who walked out - even teenagers - on Wednesday in supposed protest of school gun violence be reprimanded, punished or even suspended for their behavior?

They should be reprimanded, but nothing on their permanent record. 0 Vote

They should be punished at the discretion of the school district. 0 Vote

The children should be suspended, with a mark on their permanent records. 4 Vote