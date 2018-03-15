Poll: Should students be punished for protest?
by Manning Live | March 15, 2018 5:45 am
Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:04 pm
Should school kids who walked out - even teenagers - on Wednesday in supposed protest of school gun violence be reprimanded, punished or even suspended for their behavior?
They should be reprimanded, but nothing on their permanent record.
They should be punished at the discretion of the school district.
The children should be suspended, with a mark on their permanent records.
Nothing should be done to these kids. They were exercising their 1st Amendment rights.
Comment by Thom
March 15, 2018 at 07:47
If skipping class is an exercise in 1st Amendment rights, I want my high school record amended to show that I never got in trouble for skipping class. Seriously, where would you draw the line? A child could claim 1st Amendment rights for just about anything and get a free pass.
Poorly words survey.
