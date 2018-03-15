Optimist Club of Clarendon announces first essay contest winner

The winner of the Optimist Club of Clarendon's first essay contest winner Bailey Gottheiner and President Lisa Justice

Pictured standing, from left to right are Joy Kennard, Bailey Gottheiner, Sharon Andrews, Janie Dennis, Moira Kammerer, Buddy Justice and Gail Hyatt. Sitting are Lisa Justice, Brittany Tindal and Beth Brownlee.

The Optimist Club of Clarendon is proud to announce their first ever Optimist International Essay Contest Club Winner: Bailey Gottheiner of Manning. Bailey is a senior at Laurence Manning Academy and the daughter of Kevin and Kelly Gottheiner. On March 8 at their monthly meeting, Bailey was presented with a $100 cash prize, a contest winner medallion, and a certificate.

An event sponsored by Optimist clubs all across the country, this year’s essay topic posed the question, “Can society function without respect?” Winning essays from each club are then submitted to the district level for the state competition and a potential $2500 scholarship prize. “I think the one thing everyone deserves is respect no matter what he or she looks like or what he or she believes in. I think some of the best role models are people who have fought for what they believe in, especially for respect,” says Bailey when asked about her essay.

After high school, Bailey plans to attend college and major in Political Science. She has interest in Law and a possible leadership position. Bailey’s other activities include: Varsity Bowling Captain, Varsity Track and Field, Red Cross Club Founder and President, Career Day Founder and Advisor, 4-H Club Treasurer, Beta Club President, Anchor Club, Red Cross Volunteer, Tutor, National Honor Society; Manning United Methodist Church Youth Group and Usher and MUMC Soup Kitchen Organizer.

The Optimist Club of Clarendon is a volunteer service organization that sponsors events, activities and fundraisers that support local children. They meet monthly at Faye’s at the Lake, with the next meeting scheduled for April 19. For more information, contact the club at optimistclubclarendon@gmail.com.