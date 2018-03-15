McMaster blasts student protests

Gov. Henry McMaster today released the following statement Thursday regarding student walkouts across South Carolina:

“Potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School. In two separate incidents, students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity and behavior to their Richland County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer. We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively.

“For months, I have called on the General Assembly to join me in placing a trained, certified police officer in every school, in every county, all day, every day. We don’t need any more legislative study committees, debates, or deliberation, we know what we need to do and we need action now. Today was proof positive.”