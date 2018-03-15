JV Lady Saints makes record 4-0 with win over St. Johns
by Submitted via Email | March 15, 2018 11:06 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team ran its record to 4-0 on the season at home in Summerton with a four-inning win over St. Johns Christia Academy by a score of 14-3. Amberly Way earned the win on the mound while striking out seven and allowing two hits. Way also led the offense with a 2-2 and one RBI. Colleen McIntosh was 1-1 and Sidney Berry was 1-2.
